A WOMAN has been left with "life-changing" injuries following an attack in Clacton town centre.
Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault in Marine Parade East.
The incident happened at around 3am on Sunday, November 14.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A woman was assaulted by a man on Marine Parade East, resulting in life-changing injuries.
"A second man has already been charged in connection with the incident.
"If you have any information which may help the investigation, please contact us and quote reference 42/264293/21."
Police had been called to Orwell Road after reports a car was being driven erratically.
Shortly afterwards, officers were called to Marine Parade East to reports of an assault. Three people sustained injuries.
Zac Jagger, 26, of Alton Park Road, Clacton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, assault, affray, dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, in relation to the incident.
He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday where he was remanded in custody.
He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 21.
Witnesses can call Essex Police on 101.
