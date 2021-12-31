BRIGHTLINGSEA businesswoman, town and district councillor Jayne Chapman has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Brightlingsea.
The independent councillor, who was also chairman of Tendring Council in 2016, runs Spirals cards, gifts and stationery in Victoria Place.
Mrs Chapman, who is mayor of the town this year, was given the award due to her hard work for the community, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The grandmother-of-five, 59, said: “I’m still in shock after being told about it - I’m very surprised.
“I organised 80 volunteers to help about 600 residents during the lockdown, but it wasn’t just me.
“We were doing a lot of shopping for people and delivering prescriptions.
“I used to close my shop after lunch and we would have long trestle tables to sort out the prescriptions.
“Being in the town centre, people are always able to get a hold of me and I’m happy to help.”
