TENDRING Council chief executive Ian Davidson has requested for his hours to be reduced by a quarter.
Mr Davidson, who has been the head of the council since 2010, has asked for his employment hours reduced by 25 per cent, from 37 to 27.75 hours per week.
The human resources and council tax committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the request.
A report to the committee states the council has developed practices to allow flexible working patterns such as allowing staff to request working hour reductions.
If approved, the reduction of hours will be spread across the full working week, ensuring that the chief executive continues to be available to the council from Monday to Friday.
Tendring Council leader Neil Stock has been consulted regarding this proposal and said he fully supports the change.
He said: “When Ian Davidson was appointed as Tendring’s chief executive over a decade ago the council was in a very sorry state, Ian changed all that.
“I am especially happy to support this request, as quite frankly I think it is the least we owe him.”
