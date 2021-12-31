FRINTON Rotary Club is celebrating a record result as its musical sleigh raise almost £5,000 this Christmas.
This years’ Christmas Appeal tour of Frinton, the Kirbys and Walton saw collecting tins on the end of illuminated poles to reduce contact and knocking on doors to make it as Covid-safe as possible.
Local good causes will now benefit from the tour and a street collection in Connaught Avenue.
“We are over the moon at the result,” said appeal co-ordinator Trevor Sparks.
“We worked hard at making the campaign as much fun and Covid-safe as possible in these difficult times.
"Families joined us to enjoy the music, meet Father Christmas and have pictures taken. We even had dancing in the street.”
The fundraiser went hi-tech this year with donations made through a card reader and a tracking system to let people know where Santa and the team were on any given night over the festive period.
“It meant families could be outside ready to join in the fun," added Mr Sparks.
"It was so heart warming to see so many people determined to have a good time.
"We are now looking forward to hearing from the community about projects that might benefit from their generosity.”
