This year has been packed full of news with stories in Clacton and Frinton from retail to crime.

With 2022 just around the corner, we thought we would take a look back at some of our biggest stories of the year.

Whilst we share some of our top stories, we would like to take the opportunity to wish you all a happy new year.

Here are our most popular stories from 2021.

Most read stories in Clacton and Frinton in 2021

8. Clacton's Sainsbury's supermarket closes down

A POPULAR and “convenient” supermarket has closed its doors, sparking further concerns for the future of the town centre.

Last year company bosses at Sainsbury’s confirmed its shop in Clacton High Street would shut sometime in January.

The building has now been reportedly boarded up and customers no longer have access to inside.

7. Woman dies in caravan fire at Highfield Holiday Park, Clacton

A WOMAN has tragically died in a caravan fire.

Emergency services were called to Highfield Grange Holiday Park, in London Road, Clacton, just before 10am this morning.

After arriving at the scene three fire crews discovered a large static caravan - measuring three metres by seven metres - was completely alight.

6. Holiday park bosses banned from running firms after investors left £14m out of pocket

TWO holiday park bosses have been banned from being company directors for six years after investors were left £14million out of pocket.

Brothers James and William were directors of Walsham Chalet Park Limited, which operated eight holiday parks, including in Frinton Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.

They join their father as disqualified directors after £14million of investments were taken for holiday chalets never built or owned.

5. Leigh-on-Sea murder probe leads officers to St Osyth

AN investigation into the murder of a teenager led officers to a quiet coastal village more than 55-miles away from where the fatal stabbing occurred.

Luke Bellfield, 18, was tragically killed in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday February 26 not far from his family home after sustaining a single knife wound to the heart.

The promising young boxer was the nephew of Clacton’s Caroline Shearer, whose 17-year-old son Jay Whiston was stabbed and killed nine years ago.

4. Tributes paid to Clacton businessman and owner of The Clean Inn

TRIBUTES have been paid to a “caring and loving” father, husband, and businessman after an emotional send-off saw hundreds of residents line the streets.

Mitchell Nicolaou, of Clacton, tragically died in March at the age of just 54-years-old before being laid to rest following a ceremony at Weeley Crematorium.

After his untimely death bouquets of flowers and touching messages were left outside the Clean Inn, in Station Road, by friends, family members and customers.

3. Clacton Murder Probe: Tributes paid to 21-year-old Harry Burkett

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who died from a stab wound.

Harry Burkett, 21, suffered the injury after being involved in an incident in Clacton town centre on Sunday.

Essex Police officers and paramedics were subsequently called to Rosemary Road shortly after midnight and cordoned off several surrounding roads as they dealt with the incident.

2. 'I'm not paying!' - Clacton shopper slapped with £100 parking fine

A FUMING shopper is outraged after being fined for parking in a supermarket car park for less than 15 minutes.

James Mills, 33, of Clacton, visited the East of England Co-op, in the town’s Old Road, and was parked up from 12.11pm until 12.25pm.

During that time he entered the supermarket and did a small spot of shopping before returning to his silver Mazda and heading back home.

1. Burton employees take parting swipe at Sir Phillip Green

RETAIL workers left jobless after a men's fashion shop closed down have taken a parting swipe at a controversial business tycoon.

Burton, in Station Road, Clacton, has endured a turbulent and uncertain 12-months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The clothing store's future was further plunged into doubt in December when its parent company, the Arcadia Group, entered administration.

