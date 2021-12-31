A BRAVE councillor is bracing himself to take a plunge into the chilly sea tomorrow.
Harwich councillor Geoff Smith raised more than £700 last year for more than 100 families with his Boxing Day swim.
Mr Smith began his fundraising dips last year in aid of the North Essex Support Team (NEST), chaired by Les Nicoll.
Mr Smith is a trustee of NEST and is looking to raise enough money to support 200 families this year.
He said: “Les wants to raise £12,500 to provide meals, presents for children and £40 for the gas and electricity of families.
“It’s a target we really want to reach, last time I checked we had raised just over £4,000.”
Mr Smith is no stranger to swimming as so far this year has taken a dip more than 290 times.
The event takes place at 10am on New Year’s Day at Harwich Sailing Club.
To donate, visit bit.ly/33WY6La and bit.ly/3Eyg8jr.
