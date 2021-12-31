LIFEBOAT volunteers were kept busy over the festive period after responding to two incidents.
Clacton RNLI crews were paged on Christmas Eve shortly after 10.00pm with reports of a person in the water.
A series of of shoreline searches were then carried out from the Clacton lifeboat station through to Holland-on-Sea.
Once the crew had reached the area around Vista Road, further information was received that the casualty was located around the west beach area.
Upon arrival, one crew member was put ashore to work with the coastguard unit on scene.
After several minutes, Essex Police confirmed the casualty had been located, was safe and being escorted back to their home.
Three days later, the crews were once again called into action.
Shortly after 10.00am on Monday, volunteers responded to reports of a dinghy floating adrift around the Jaywick area.
The crews successfully located the boat - an inflatable dinghy complete with an outboard engine, empty fuel cans, and bag but there were no people aboard.
The boat was drifting on the sea so the crew secured the dinghy and brought it back to the shore, where the UK border forces team could collect it and investigate.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.