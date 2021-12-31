When you find your passion in life, the universe will always help you to achieve what you want.

Little Audrey Tyrrell is the living proof that sooner or later we always go back to where our heart is.

And this place for Audrey is dancing.

The nine-year-old has recently rediscovered her passion for dancing after watching actor Rose Ayling-Ellis lift the trophy and become Strictly Come Dancing's newest champion.

Like her idol, Audrey loves music despite being moderately deaf and wearing hearing aids.

The Dovercourt girl has always enjoyed ballroom dancing, but decided to give it up in 2018 after it became too difficult to follow the guidance of her teachers.

Audrey has won many competitions

Having seen the 27-year-old EastEnders actor break the stereotype around deaf people and music, Audrey realised she wanted to give dancing another shot.

Her mother Tracey Tyrrell, 42, of Dovercourt, said:" Watching Rose just reignited this real desire to want to learn and dance again.

"She identified so much with the fact that Rose wore hearing aids, she was deaf and went on to win.

"The inspiration that she could see someone in mainstream media just like her was incredible."

Audrey was diagnosed with bilateral sensorineural hearing loss when she was just two weeks old and soon after had her first hearing aids fitted.

As she was growing up, Audrey fell in love with BBC's Strictly and would ask her father to be her dancing partner while watching the show.

Audrey and her mum Tracey

To feed her passion for dancing, Audrey joined a dance school, winning four dancing competitions.

But having been too difficult to listen to the teachers and follow the steps, Audrey decided to take a break from dancing in 2018.

Until now.

Her mum added: "We watched Rose every week, we cried when she won the final – she has just been phenomenal.

"So we have been looking for a dance school for Audrey to return in January.

"Rose being on Strictly has given all dance teachers a bit of an insight on how to make dancing inclusive for everybody.

"A deaf child will need the teacher to look at them when they are speaking because one thing we have often found with Audrey is that when they are playing the music within the lesson she wouldn’t then pick out the voice of the teacher over the music.

"Even hearing children don’t learn the same but it's just about being more understanding of the additional needs of the child rather than blanket teaching everyone the same."

Audrey's parents are now more than thrilled their little girl has reconnected with her passion.

Tracey added: "Your child can achieve anything and that is what Audrey would say.

"Nothing is impossible."