ESSEX is amongst the worst counties in the country for coronavirus cases figures have revealed as the Omicron variant of Covid continues to spread.

North Essex figures are continuously on the rise as the county has amongst the highest in infection rates across England.

Latest recorded weekly figures show 24,047 new cases recorded across the county, up 46.5 per cent from the week before.

On December 29, there were 4,637 positive tests recorded in Essex including 483 in Colchester and 436 in Tendring.

Positive cases in Colchester between December 23 and 29 were 2,905, increasing by 16.2 per cent compared to the previous week.

In the same period, positive cases in the Tendring district were at 1,703,a 32.7 per cent increase.

The worst hit areas of Colchester according to the latest figures were Old Heath and Rowhedge, Shrub End, Stanway, Abbey Field, Central Colchester, Mile End and Braiswick and Highwoods.

The highest case rates in Tendring were in Elmstead Market and Ardleigh, Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington and Manningtree and Mistley.

Latest recorded figures show Old Heath and Rowhedge having the largest increase in North Essex, up 122.2 per cent from the week before.

The latest statistics also reveal East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust hospitals - including Colchester, Clacton, and Harwich - are caring for 63 Covid patients with 13 on mechanical ventilation beds.

However, there were no deaths in Essex on December 29.

Yesterday, the NHS announced Covid ‘surge hubs’ are being set up in preparation for a potential huge wave.

The nightingale units will each house around 100 patients.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with other health officials continue to plead with the public to get vaccinated to limit the spread.

Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex County Council’s Director for Public Health, said: “Figures show Covid-19 case rates are rising across the country, including in Essex.

"Social mixing will have inevitably increased over the festive period and so it is important we do everything we can to protect the NHS from the pressures caused by the rise in Covid-19 infections.

“The most important thing residents can do is get their booster vaccination as soon as possible.

"A booster is not a ‘top up’, it is a huge increase in your ability to fight the virus.

"We know the level of immunoglobulin, the substance that provides immunity by attacking the virus, increases up to 40-fold following a booster.

"Booster, first dose and second dose appointments are available across Essex and I would encourage all residents who have not done so already to book theirs.

“It is also important residents across Essex continue to take simple steps to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"We are encouraging everyone in the county to carry out lateral flow tests twice a week, including children of primary school age and above.

"It is vital to continue to practice hands, face, space and everyone should wash their hands regularly, wear a face covering in crowded spaces and keep space from others wherever possible.

"Ventilation is also important, particularly if someone in your household has Covid-19 or if you are indoors with people you do not live with.”

Across Essex, 783,186 people have had their third or booster Covid vaccine.

In Colchester, 98,644 people have received their booster along with 87,199 in Tendring.