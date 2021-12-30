A burglar who was chased from the home he was targeting before trying to drive a car at the victim has been but behind bars.

Kieren Pratchett, 26, of Talbot Avenue, Clacton, together with Stevie White, 37, from Colchester and Thomas Turner, 32, from Braintree, tried to burgle a house in Southill Road, Bedfordshire, last October.

After being disturbed when the homeowners returned with their two grandchildren, the trio tried to flee but were stopped by one of the victims while still inside.

After a struggle, they made their way out of the house but were pursued by the victim, who caught up with them and dragged one to the ground.

However, Pratchett then struck him with an iron plant stand and the group were able to escape into a car.

The victim continued after the vehicle, which was driven by Pratchett, who then attempted to reverse into him, but he was able to escape over a nearby wall.

Stevie White and Thomas Turner were jailed

Pratchett tried to drive the car at the victim once more, before speeding away.

Around 10 minutes later, police received reports of a car found crashed in a field three miles from the original address.

On arrival at the scene, officers found the vehicle was the same as the one seen making off from the burglary, a silver Fiat using cloned number plates.

Turner was seen by officers walking from the scene of the crashed vehicle and a search of his bag found it to contain a crowbar, an owner’s manual and logbook for the car, three loose work gloves and a pack of new work gloves.

Pratchett’s DNA was identified on the vehicle's airbag.

Pratchett admitted the offences and at Luton Crown Court last week he was jailed for five years and three months.

White was previously jailed for seven and a half years and Turner for five years and three months.

Detective Constable Helen Howson, investigating, said: “This was a harrowing ordeal for the victim and his family, and he showed incredible bravery when confronted with a truly terrifying situation.

“It is clear that Pratchett and his criminal partners were willing to go to extreme lengths to get away with their disgraceful activities, something which is demonstrated by the violence they used in their attempts to flee."