A TOWN centre street is set to close for one day in order to carry out waterworks.
Priory Street in the centre of Colchester is set to close on January 23.
Work is being undertaken by Anglian Water who are doing valve repair works.
The road will close from its junction with St Botolph’s Street.
The one-way system on the road is also due to be suspended from its junction with East Hill to its junction with Queen Street.
- A road in Thorpe-le-Soken will close for one day.
Walton Road is set to close from east of its junction with Harwich Road from January 21.
This is while pole testing works are undertaken by Openreach.
- A road will be closed while level crossing repair works by Network Rail Infrastructure are carried out.
Station Road in Thorrington will close from its junction with Great Bentley Road to its junction with Church Road
The closure commences on January 22 and will last for one night.
- Arboricultural works are also taking place in Tiptree.
This will close Footpath 15 at its junction with Church Road for one day.
The closure starts on January 10 and is required to reduce a large mixed species hedge in the rear garden of a property.
The closure will not affect pedestrian access through Glebe Road and access to Grove Pond.
