A MAN has been charged in connection with a disturbance in Clacton.
Several people were assaulted on Marine Parade East around 3am on November 14.
Zac Jagger, 26, of Alton Park Road, Clacton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, assault, affray, dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.
He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday where he was remanded in custody.
He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 21 2022.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Our enquiries into these incidents are ongoing.
"If you have any information which may help the investigation, please contact us and quote reference 42/264293/21.
"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"You can also call us on 101 and ask for Clacton CID.
"To submit information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
