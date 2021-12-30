A COURAGEOUS teenager pushed himself to the limit by taking part in a Christmas Day dip.

Tyler Mills, who is only 13, was the only child to brave the cold water at Walton.

But Tyler, of Walton, who also has autism, was more than thrilled to embark on the the teeth-chattering splash.

With no preparation, the keen teenager was one of the first to get into the water, where he spent almost five minutes.

He was also one of the last adrenalin lovers to get out of the sea.

Tyler smashed the teeth-chattering challenge

His mother Heidi Flowermills, 44, of Walton, said: “He wanted to cheer himself and everyone else up and bring people together.

“I said ‘Are you sure you really want to do this? It is going to be really cold’ and he said ‘I know but I really want to do it.’ “When we got there he was the only child and this was very special for him.

“I thought he would watch it but I would have never imagined he would take part in something like this, especially with his autism.”

Tyler, who attends the Ryes College in Sudbury, was described by his mother as a loving boy, who enjoys spending time outside.

He is also so fond of plants that his bedroom is now “looking like a greenhouse”.

Tyler has made a special place in his family's garden for his plants

Due to his diagnosis, Tyler struggles with noise sensitivity and has difficulties approaching people.

He also sometimes find it hard to read and write but Heidi says his school definitely helped him boost his confidence.

Despite the challenges life throws at him, Tyler used the Walton swim to show his determination and stamina and braved the sea.

Heidi said: “He was so excited to take part – everyone was lining up on the beach.

“He took himself away from the group a little bit. He stood in his own little space doing his own thing.

“There was a countdown and he said ‘I am really going to do this’.

“When he ran off and took himself to the sea I couldn’t believe my son was doing this.

“I am absolutely proud and shocked.”