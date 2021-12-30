A FIREFIGHTER who struggled with PTSD has braved daily swims in the sea throughout December in aid of a mental health charity.

Scott Hepburn, 47, who has worked as a firefighter in Clacton for 18 years, was diagnosed with the condition around 18 months ago.

The former soldier, who served with the Royal Scots, confessed he was in a dark place.

He said: “It nearly ruined my life, it got hold of me and I was a broken man.

“I turned to drink and became a shadow of my former self, I nearly lost everything.

“I’ve been in the fire service for 18 years and the army for 12 years and it just kind of caught up with me, I was off work for about a year, I got diagnosed about a year and a bit ago now.”

Scott reached out for help and turned his life around after receiving treatment, adding “everything fell into place”.

“To think of where I was, compared to where I am now,” he said.

“I wanted to inspire people in a dark place, to reassure them there is a way out – there is a door.”

He decided to take on the challenge of running three miles followed by a two-minute dip in the sea every day throughout December.

Through his challenge, he has already raised more than £3,500 for mental health charity Mind.

Scott has been overwhelmed by the wave of support he has received, with people often turning up to join him for a morning run or swim.

“It’s really kept me going,” he said.

“I’ve had days where I’ve woken up and not felt up to it, or where it’s been quite lonely doing it on my own, but the support has helped me through.

“It just further shows that suffering alone doesn’t work.”

Scott is urging any willing supporters to turn up for his final run and swim of December.

He will be setting off for his run on New Year’s Eve at 9am, starting at his home in The Chase, Holland-on-Sea.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/scott-hepburn.