MORE than £370,000 has been handed to community groups tackling violence by supporting young people in Colchester and Tendring.

The Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit (VVU) has given a share of the cash to more than 20 organisations across the county.

The unit was set up in 2019 following a successful bid by Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to the to the Home Office’s Early Intervention Youth Fund.

The move was aimed at tackling the growing threat of county lines drugs operations spreading to Essex from the capital.

The unit said the calibre of the applications to its community grant programme was so high that it joined with the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Community Safety Development Fund to provide a larger combined pot of cash.

Clacton’s Inclusion Ventures was handed £19,500 for its work with young people in Jaywick and West Clacton to help them back into employment or education and to help run a weekly night cafe for those who have been exposed to drug culture and its inherent violence.

Teen Talk Harwich has been given £18,924 for its Young Voices project, which develops youth-led ideas to local issues and £13,750 was handed to Colchester United, which is working with schools and youth clubs in Clacton, Jaywick, Shrub End and Greenstead.

A sum of £19,500 was granted to African families in UK for its youth work in Colchester and Tendring and Colchester’s Outhouse East was also given £12,615 for its work to provide specialist counselling focused on young LGBTQ+ people.

Mr Hirst, who is also chairman of the Violence and Vulnerability Round Table, said: “We know that if young people have the knowledge, the support and information, and the divisionary activities in place, they are less likely to become involved in crime, drugs and anti-social behaviour.

“The voluntary and not for profit sector work incredibly hard in communities with young people to provide them with this support.

“However, these organisations have been hit really hard financially over the last 18 months, while the need for their support within these communities has not gone away."