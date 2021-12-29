A MOTORBIKE fan has celebrated her landmark 100th birthday... along with a Covid jab.

Eleanor Pepper, known as Babs, has lived in Clacton for 76 years as well as residing in different places across the country.

She met her late husband, Cyril, in Snape Common when she was working in service, and he was in the army.

The couple had two children, Michael, who died in 2019 at the age of 78, and Margaret who is 77-years-old.

Margaret recalls her mother moving all over the place in their early years.

She said: “My brother Michael was born in Snape, Suffolk, then they moved to Bideford before ending up in Barnstaple where I was born.

“Then, when I was about four-months-old, we moved back to Holland-on-Sea and then Clacton after that.”

Mrs Pepper worked at Hotel Clacton at Oulton Hall before working for the well-known Mrs Overton in her two guest houses on Agate Road and Penfold Road.

She loved bingo in her youth and age did not slow her down as one of her favourite memories was a trip to the Canadian Rockies when she was 80.

Mrs Pepper also had another hobby... riding motorcycles.

Her daughter said she has enjoyed that throughout her life, even up to the age of 80.

Margaret said her mother is a huge fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

She said: “One time she rode into a stationary car when she was fiddling around with my brother’s comic, she is a right character.

“She is now at the stage when age is really showing, she can’t remember what she’s doing sometimes and has a hard time hearing.

“Thankfully, she got to live out her dream of riding a Harley Davidson bike when she was 80.”

Now, Mrs Pepper happily resides at Canters Meadow care home in Clacton, and has recently received her booster jab.