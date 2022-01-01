The people of Essex have been named the most generous in the country.
New analysis by Funky Pigeon found residents in the county spent the most on cards and gifts from its website in the lead up to Christmas.
Only Midlothian in Scotland spent more than the people of Essex across the whole of the UK.
Funky Pigeon carried out the study as part of its Sealed report which looks at customer habits over the last year.
People in Essex not only spent the most on cards in England, but also the most on gifts.
The most generous places in the UK (based on where spent the most on cards and gifts in 2021) were:
1) Midlothian
2) Essex
3) Lancashire
4) Kent
5) Angus
6) Aberdeenshire
7) Surrey
8) Wiltshire
The data also found people from London and Cardiff were amongst some of the least generous card and gift-givers.
The Sealed report found women were overall more generous than men when it came to spending this Christmas.
It also revealed the names of the most generous people were all female, with Sarahs crowned the most giving.
The top five most generous people in the UK were:
1) Sarahs
2) Emmas
3) Lauras
4) Claires
5) Lisas
