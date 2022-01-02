EVERY Christmas, those of us who get real Christmas trees have the same question at the end of the festive period - how to dispose of the tree?
There are lots of different ways to do so and also charities will take them away for a small donation.
Here we look at the different options in Essex this year.
Four ways to reuse or dispose of your Christmas tree:
- Replant your potted Christmas tree in a garden to give it a new lease of life. You could also add bird feeders to provide shelter for wildlife
- Drop your tree off at a recycling centre where it can be turned into chippings for paths or turned into soil
- Check with your local council to see if there’s a special collection service
- Look for an organisation or charity that offers a ‘treecyling’ service where it could be used to build effective flood barriers in communities around the UK
Charity collections
Both St Helena Hospice and Farleigh Hospice are offering tree collections across part of Essex.
For St Helena Hospice the collection service covers CO1-CO9 and CO11 and CO13, CO14, CO15 and CO16.
Collections will take place on January 8 and people must register by January 4.
To do so visit www.sthelena.org.uk.
Farleigh Hospice volunteers will be collecting trees on January 7, 8 and 9.
People must register before 12 noon on January 4 and donate online.
The service will collect from postcodes in CM0, CM1, CM2, CM3, CM4 9, CM6 3, CM7, CM77, CM8, CM9.
They will also do some collections from CO5 9 and CO6 1.
Council waste collections
Trees can also be collected as part of regular green waste collections.
Basildon and Southend councils say they will do collections with the next green waste pick-up.
Colchester Council advises people to cut their trees up and place them in the green waste.
