FIREFIGHTERS were called into action after a garage fire broke out in Clacton.

Two fire crews from Clacton and Weeley attended an address in Douglas Road on Tuesday.

On arrival, crews reported that a garage attached to a property was heavily smoke logged.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the garage to extinguish the fire which contained a small amount of petrol as well as some recycling.

Crews extinguished the fire by 2.07pm.

The cause of the fire was recorded as accidental or deliberate, both possibilities.