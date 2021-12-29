FIREFIGHTERS were called into action after a garage fire broke out in Clacton.
Two fire crews from Clacton and Weeley attended an address in Douglas Road on Tuesday.
On arrival, crews reported that a garage attached to a property was heavily smoke logged.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the garage to extinguish the fire which contained a small amount of petrol as well as some recycling.
Crews extinguished the fire by 2.07pm.
The cause of the fire was recorded as accidental or deliberate, both possibilities.
