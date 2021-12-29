AN inspiring teenager has been recognised for her selfless charity work which sees her help families with children who are seriously ill.

Destiny Hannam, 18, from Jaywick, is one of the founders of Sonny’s Army, an organisation launched in honour of her nephew Sonny-Lee Cook.

The little fighter, who is five years old, was born eight weeks before his due date weighing just 3lb 4oz and battles critical congenital heart disease.

Destiny, alongside her niece Bobbie-Jean, 14, subsequently decided to start Sonny’s Army to help families who may find themselves in a similar situation and might need support.

Her efforts in supporting others in need have now seen her awarded with The Lions Young Ambassador Award, which is given out by Lions Club International.

The accolade recognises young people for their outstanding community service and encourages them in furthering their community involvement and public speaking.

Destiny was chosen as the winner of the prize ahead of entrants from Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Reacting to her award, Destiny said: “I was shocked and overwhelmed to have won something so prestigious and I am very proud.

“But Sonny’s Army is a team, which is more like a family, and I could not do it without them.”

Most recently Destiny has organised a free Santa’s grotto in Jaywick and a sleigh ride around Clacton, bringing Christmas cheer to thousands of children.

She also dressed up as Santa Claus himself and visited disabled children in the area who would have otherwise been unable to see the seasonal icon.

Due to winning the regional award, she has now been entered into the national leg of the Lions Clubs International competition.

Sister Nell Dreelan said: “The whole of Sonny’s Army is so proud of Destiny, knowing she normally sits in the background, despite being a main part.

“She is now widely recognised for her hard work in the community and she will now represent the district in the finals next year.

“It is a very high award to achieve. Yes, she is a teenager from Jaywick, but as Destiny says, everywhere has good and bad.”