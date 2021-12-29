E-scooter trials are being extended for another year to allow for more evidence to be gathered on their role as sustainable transport.

Figures show Spin Mobility scooters – the only ones legally permitted on Essex roads – made £700,000 over the 1,520 days covering the period of the trials up to October 21.

Spin forecasts its turnover will increase to more than £1.2million by trialling over a total of 2,340 days to November 30 next year – an increase from an average of about £462 a day to £520 a day.

Initially trials were expected to operate until October 31, but the Department for Transport requested trials in Colchester, Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood and Chelmsford be extended until November 30 next year to allow for the collection of more evidence.

The request has been agreed by Essex County Council.

Trials in Clacton were halted at the end of October when Tendring Council decided it no longer wanted it to continue.

Chelmsford and Colchester are each expected to account for more than £450,000 of Spin’s turnover for the next 390 days.

The e-scooter scheme has been deemed successful with 577,735 rides being made by more than 51,650 individual riders since its launch in December last year.

Trials so far show 82 per cent of users took an e-scooter instead of driving alone in a car.

A statement to Essex County Council’s cabinet said: “Schemes have already delivered mode shifts. We need to understand more about this shift and how e-scooters can deliver more.

“Covid meant many launches were delayed and most schemes have only been running for around nine months or less.

“To make an evidence-based decision on the future of e-scooters and their role in the future of sustainable transport, we need more robust data on types of journeys undertaken, demographics, suitability of mode in different weather conditions, the value of discount initiatives, and opportunities to trialling new technology.

“Essex has been selected by the Department of Transport as a focus area for more in-depth evidence gathering. DfT are keen that we extend.”