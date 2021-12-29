A STARK warning has been issued after a teenage girl almost lost her vision following an allergic reaction to an eyebrow treatment.

Worried mum Rhia Vikki West, 39, rushed her 14-year-old daughter to Colchester Hospital after her eyes swelled and shut.

Teenager Cheyanne had visited a Colchester salon to have her eyebrows tinted but suffered a reaction which quickly accelerated.

Mum-of-five Rhia said: “When she came home that evening her eyes starting itching.

“My daughter told the salon she’d not had it done before, so the woman tried to contact me on my mobile and managed to get hold of my mum.

“Apparently they are supposed to do an allergy patch test which was never done.

“I’ve also been told this treatment shouldn’t be offered to someone of her age.”

Cheyanne suffered a severe reaction

As Cheyanne’s eyes were “pinned” shut and severely swollen the following day, Rhia decided to take her daughter to hospital.

The teenager was treated with steroids, fitted with a cannula and saw an eye specialist, before being allowed home.

Her vision remains blurry and she fears her eyebrows may never regrow.

“She was at risk of losing her eyesight, even dying if the swelling travelled to the throat, so we were very worried,” said Rhia “She is absolutely devastated and hasn’t enjoyed her Christmas at all, it’s been absolutely ruined.

“I spent Christmas Eve with her at the hospital all day.

“By Christmas Day morning she was screaming in agony, she’s been on a lot of painkillers.”

Rhia is warning all young girls and mums to ensure an allergy patch test is carried out before any treatment is undertaken.

She says her daughter had chosen the treatment as she was due to attend a Christmas party with her boyfriend.

“Of course, 14-year-old girls don’t need to be having this done,” she said.

“But every other girl in Colchester is doing something like this, it’s a sign of the times.

“So if they are having it done, then these tests are crucial to ensure a reaction like this doesn’t happen.”