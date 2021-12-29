HITTING a 5 stone weight loss target ahead of her 50th birthday is the icing on the cake for one super slimmer.

Trish Ansell weighed 15st 11oz when she join Slimming World in September 2018.

Her goal was to be in better shape for her 50th birthday than she was for her 40th.

And having hit her target by losing 4st 10 pounds, she certainly is.

Trish, from Holland-on-Sea, who now weighs just 11st 1oz, said: “I decided to join Slimming World in September 2018 as it just felt the right time for me to finally take control.

“I knew in three years I was going to be 50 and I certainly wanted to be in a better position than I was coming up to my 40th.

“I knew I was happy with everything around me, my children, boyfriend, family, friends, and work, they were all brilliant, but something was missing… my self-worth.

“I always thought I was happy being overweight and always laughing and joking but deep down I knew it was holding the real Trish back.”

She joined the Slimming World group in Holland-on-Sea and credits the flexible calorie-controlled plan was, which meant she could still eat lean meat, pasta and rice, for her transformation.

“I set myself a target of 11st 1oz and I wanted to achieve this by my 50th,” she said.

“I wanted this to be for life and not a temporary weight lost.

“Michelle and the group welcomed me with opened arms and supported me all the way.

“Everyone is there for the same reason and each week you have people genuinely interested on how your week has been and offering tips.”

Trish had lost 2st 5oz by March 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Rather than putting her on the back foot, she started walking with a friend and her daughter – as much as eight miles a day.

“Losing weight was making me do things I’ve not done for years,” she added.

“Walking, zumba, yoga, and clubbercise, all of which I love now.

“Hitting the target the week before my 50th was the icing on the cake."