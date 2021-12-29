Over the last 12 months our camera club has been out and about snapping lots of stunning pictures.
Here we have taken a look back at January to July to showcase some of the exceptional images.
We saw plenty of snow in January and February before spring sprung in March and April.
There was wildlife, rainbows and fireworks plus a nod to England's fortunes in the Euro2020.
Next week will look back at August to December.
- Want to see your pictures in print and online? Visit Facebook and search Colchester Gazette Camera Club.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.