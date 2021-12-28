POLICE have launched an appeal to find a man who is missing from Colchester.

Charles Hector Preston was last seen near to Colchester General Hospital, in Turner Road, at about 10.45am this morning.

The 32-year-old is about 5ft 11ins, of slim build and has dark brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing a blue jumper and green shorts.

A police spokesman said: "If you see Mr Preston, or know where he is, please call us immediately on 101.

"Please dial 999 in an emergency."