POLICE have launched an appeal to find a man who is missing from Colchester.
Charles Hector Preston was last seen near to Colchester General Hospital, in Turner Road, at about 10.45am this morning.
The 32-year-old is about 5ft 11ins, of slim build and has dark brown hair.
He was last known to be wearing a blue jumper and green shorts.
A police spokesman said: "If you see Mr Preston, or know where he is, please call us immediately on 101.
"Please dial 999 in an emergency."
