TV star Stacey Solomon has shared the sad news of the death of her dog, Theo, saying “our hearts are broken”.

She announced on Instagram that the family had had to bid farewell to their beloved pet at their home in Essex.

Alongside a selection of pictures, she wrote: “Sweet Dreams Theo.

“The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty. I miss you so much already. My little girl.

“But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives. Thank you for everything Theo. For protecting me and the boys when we needed it most. For loving us no matter what and for holding on for so long and waiting to meet your little sister Rose.”

Stacey's son Rex with Theo. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

The TV star gave birth to her daughter Rose, her youngest child, on October 4, which was also her 32nd birthday.

She and her fiance, Joe Swash, have a son, Rex, and Solomon has two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships.

She thanked Theo for being a “best friend” to Rex and said “the boys have had the best protector in the whole wide world”.

“Even though Rex is only little I know him, Zachary and Leighton will never ever forget you.”

The Loose Women presenter ended her post writing: “Sleep tight my beautiful little lady.”

In additional messages shared on her Instagram stories, she said: “I am so lost. Even going to the toilet and not having you at my feet. The doorbell goes and there’s no bark. I climbed into bed for the first time in 11 years and you weren’t jumping in with me. I’m so lost without you.”

The TV presenter Ruth Langsford was among those sharing condolence messages on her post, writing: “Oh Stacey… I’m so, so sorry. Heartbroken doesn’t even come close. What a wonderful life she had with you all though… hold on tight to those memories. Sending you all love and a huge hug.”