AS a new year dawns many of you may be making plans for the coming months.
Whether it is going on holiday or simply spending time with the family, parents and children can hopefully look forward to some time off not stifled by Covid.
So if you are making plans for 2022 here is a comprehensive list of term dates, as supplied by Essex County Council.
- Spring, term 3 - Tuesday 4 January 2022 - Friday 11 February 2022
- Spring half term - Monday 14 February 2022 - Friday 18 February 2022
- Spring, term 4 - Monday 21 February 2022 - Friday 1 April 2022
- Spring holiday (Easter) - Monday 4 April 2022 - Monday 18 April 2022
- Summer, term 5 - Tuesday 19 April 2022 - Friday 27 May 2022
- May Day Bank Holiday - Monday 2 May 2022 - Monday 2 May 2022
- Summer half term - Monday 30 May 2022 - Friday 3 June 2022
- Summer, term 6 - Monday 6 June 2022 - Friday 22 July 2022
- Summer holiday - Monday 25 July 2022 - Wednesday 31 August 2022
- Autumn, term 1 - Thursday 1 September 2022 - Friday 21 October 2022
- Autumn half term - Monday 24 October 2022 - Friday 28 October 2022
- Autumn, term 2 - Monday 31 October 2022 - Tuesday 20 December 2022
- Winter holiday (Christmas) - Wednesday 21 December 2022 - Wednesday 4 January 2023
All the bank holidays for the rest of 2022
- Friday, April 15 - Good Friday
- Monday, April 18 - Easter Monday
- Monday, May 2 - Early May bank holiday
- Thursday, June 2 - Spring bank holiday
- Friday, June 3 - Platinum Jubilee bank holiday
- Monday, August 29 - Summer bank holiday
- Monday, December 26 - Boxing Day
- Tuesday, December 27 - substitute bank holiday for Christmas Day
