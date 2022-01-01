Wipe away the New Years excesses and at the same time enjoy some of the most breathtaking scenery.

Here are some walks you can enjoy in north Essex's beautiful countryside this weekend.

Wivenhoe Trail

This popular route that starts from the industrial Hythe and gently winds its way to the picturesque estuary town. You continue past Wivenhoe itself and on to Alresford Creek where you can spend an afternoon chilling out on Whitehouse Beach.

Circumnavigate Mersea Island

At just over 13 miles, it’s worth booking out a whole day for this one, and because it’s a circular walk, you can start from any point.

Make sure you check the tides, as at some points it can cover the beach where you’ll be walking.

But all that planning will properly pay off with some incredible waterfront scenery.

Read more >> Ten more fantastic walks to explore in Essex

The Essex Way from West Bergholt to Fordham

While the stretch from Harwich to Manningtree on the long distance path gets all the plaudits, and quite rightly with the views of the Stour estuary, try this little beaut for a quiet alternative.

As well as the sedate meandering of the river, there’s plenty of great local pubs to make detours to for a stop-off or two.

Flatford to Dedham, Dedham to Flatford

The iconic Constable walk, following the river Stou.

There are good car parks at either starting point with the added bonus of the RSPB’s wildlife garden to explore at Flatford, and the glorious 15th century St Mary’s Church at Dedham.

Tollesbury Marshes

Apart from going out to St Peter-on-the-Wall at Bradwell, the next best place to feel truly somewhere wild in Essex, is out on the Tollesbury Marshes.

It’s no surprise they filmed Great Expectations there and when the wind gets up, which it does regularly, there’s no better place to wipe away the cobwebs.