AN 86-year-old man who was missing from Frinton has been found.
Essex Police have thanked the public for sharing an appeal launched after Herbert Russell was declared missing yesterday.
He had last been seen at around 10.45am on December 27.
A police spokesman said: "We are no longer looking for 86-year-old Herbert Russell, who was missing from Frinton.
"He has been located safe and well.
"Thank for you sharing our appeal."
