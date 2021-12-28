FIVE areas across Essex have some of the highest Covid rates in the whole country, latest figures have revealed.
The Government's interactive Covid map breaks down each area and colour codes them depending on how many cases there are.
Now five areas in the county are coloured black which means the case rate for this area is more than 1,600 cases per 100,000 people.
All other areas in Essex are coloured dark purple which means case rates are between 800 and 1,599 cases per 100,000 people.
Thurrock is the worst affected in the seven days to Dec 22 with a rate of 1,967.7 and 3,454 cases.
This was a rise of 1,277 cases on the week before.
Brentwood is the next worst affected with a rate of 1,861.7 and 1,438 cases.
Epping Forest has a rate of 1,833.2 and 2,423 cases while Southend has a rate of 1,610.7 and 2,944 cases.
Uttlesford is the fifth worst affected with a rate of 1,602 and 1,486 cases.
This is how the rest of Essex compares:
- Chelmsford – 2,849 cases and a rate of 1,586.8
- Basildon – 2,905 cases and a rate of 1,548.9
- Rochford – 1,338 cases and a rate of 1,526.9
- Colchester – 2,861 cases and a rate of 1,450.8
- Castle Point – 1,217 cases and a rate of 1,344.4
- Maldon – 855 cases and a rate of 1,307.3
- Braintree – 1,825 cases and a rate of 1,192.1
- Tendring – 1,511 cases and a rate of 1,025.4
