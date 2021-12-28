A former police boss who helped during a 20-hour negotiation during a reported siege in Southend in 2010, has been awarded with a Queen’s Police Medal in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Detective Chief Inspector Jasmine Frost was presented with her medal by the Princess Royal at an Investiture at Windsor Castle.

Jasmine recently retired from the force after 37 years protecting and serving Essex – two as a Cadet and 35 as a police officer. She was one of six Essex Police officers and members of police staff honoured with either the QPM or the British Empire Medal.

Jasmine said after her Investiture: “I feel humbled and honoured to have been awarded the QPM.

“I was the last one to receive my award on the day so I also heard the National Anthem at the end, which was superb. The whole event was incredible.

“I was lucky to have my husband Dave with me and to be able to celebrate afterwards with my parents, who have had a huge part to play in who I am as a person.

“I feel so proud of what I have achieved in my career. I have worked with amazing people doing the best we can for the people we serve and I can’t think of a better way to have finished my career with Essex Police. I joined the force as a 16-year-old Cadet so I literally grew up in the organisation.”

Jasmine ended her career as the detective chief inspector in charge of investigations in our West Local Policing Area comprising the districts of Brentwood, Epping Forest, Harlow and Thurrock.

But she was recognised by the Queen for her role as a trained hostage negotiator and her discretionary work to support the development of negotiators at local, regional and national levels.

From 2009, Jasmine played an important role in more than 200 incidents, working calmly and communicating clearly throughout high-pressure situations – including a 20-hour negotiation during a reported siege in Southend in 2010 and an affray aboard a large vessel on the River Thames in October 2018. In fact, her tenacity, resourcefulness and courage led her to resolve most situations with minimal use of force.

During her time as a hostage negotiator, Jasmine also developed and implemented negotiation strategies for complex cases, including an international kidnap. And she still found time to be a role-player for the national training course for negotiators.

Last year, Jasmine received her National Long Service Award for services to negotiating from Essex Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington. This marked 10 years of exemplary service, over and above her core role as a senior detective.