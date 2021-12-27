BRAVE swimmers took to the icy cold sea in Clacton at the weekend for the annual Christmas Day dip.
Revellers in fancy dress and swim gear took the plunge into the North Sea for the annual tradition on Saturday.
Residents, family and friends, including John Popplewell who captured the swimmers running into the waters in this video while walking his dog on the beach, also took part in cheering the racers on from the side lines.
This much-loved tradition was first started by Clacton Swimming Club in 1953.
But the teeth-chattering event has roots stretching back as far as 1899.
Those who took part in the first Christmas Day swim included Grev Miller, Fred Eastman, Denis Ivory, John Ransom, Bob Chapman, Tony Farthing, Peter Berry, Brian Graver and Hugh Arnot.
Fred Eastman told the Gazette last year he believes there is no sensible explanation for the tradition, but that it remains a worthy Christmas celebration.
He said: “It really wakes you up. Instead of being slumped overstuffed with mince pies and blown out by lunch, you start the day feeling really fresh.”
