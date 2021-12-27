POLICE are concerned for the welfare of an 86-year-old man missing from Essex.
Herbert Russell, 86, has been reported missing from Frinton-on-Sea.
He was last seen at around 10.45am today, December 27, and police are concerned for his welfare.
Herbert is described as around six foot tall with white hair and is of slim build.
He was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, jeans and a hat with a rim on it.
Contact 101 if you see him or know of his whereabouts.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.