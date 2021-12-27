A ROAD has been closed after a serious collision in West Bergholt.
Police were called at 7.40am this morning, December 27, to reports of a single car crash on the B1508 at the junction with Vinesse Road.
The road is closed and officers say it is likely to remain shut until around midday.
Witnesses to the crash should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 citing incident 229 of December 27.
