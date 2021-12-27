FIREFIGHTERS were called into action on Christmas Day to tackle a fire which had started in a chimney.
Two fire crews from Colchester went to Wivenhoe after reports of the blaze at 11.26pm.
The firefighters used a stirrup pump, chimney rods and water to extinguish the fire while using an aerial ladder platform to inspect the chimney and roof.
The blaze was completely extinguished almost two hours later at 1.20am on Boxing Day.
An Essex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Most chimney fires are preventable.
"Regular inspection and cleaning of chimney flues will help prevent fires within chimneys.
"Keep your family and home safe by following our chimney safety advice."
Their advice includes:
- Have your chimney swept at least once a year, or more frequently if you burn wood
- Don't stack fires too high and remember to let them burn down well before you go to bed
- Use a fire or spark guard
- Don't put objects on or over the mantle-piece which may cause you to stand too close to the fire to reach or use them
- Inspect your chimney regularly to ensure it is sound and sparks or fumes cannot escape through cracks or broken bricks
- Avoid burning resinous woods as soot builds up quickly. Suitable seasoned timber must be used in all solid fuel stoves
- Buy only suitable fuels
