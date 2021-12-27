A BUSY road in a village is set to close for 39 days while Anglian Water carries out works.

Factory Hill in Tiptree will close from its junction with Station Road to its junction with the Roundabout at Honey Lane on January 4.

The closure is taking place while new connection works are undertaken.

A road in Colchester will close for 87 days.

King George Road is set to close from its junction with Pownall Crescent to its junction with Queen Mary Road, including the spur, from January 4.

This is while carriageway strengthening works are undertaken.

Two roads will be closed while carriageway patching works are carried out.

Boxted Road in Great Horkesley and Queens Head Road in Boxted will close from the junction with Straight Road to the junction with The Causeway.

The closure commences on January 10 and will last 16 days.

Carriageway patching works are also taking place in Great Tey.

This will close Greenfield Drive from its junction with The Street to its junction with Harvesters Way.

The closure starts on January 24 and will be in place for 9 days.

Drivers should be aware of a road closure in Kirby Cross.

Frietuna Road is set to close from its junction with Frinton Road to its junction with Elm Tree Avenue on January 5.

It will be closed for six days while carriageway patching works are carried out.

A road in Clacton is set to close for five days.

Crown Road is closing from its junction with Cherry Tree Avenue to its junction with Arnold Road.

It will close on January 21 for five days while footway patching works are undertaken.

Get ready for a five-day road closure in West Mersea.

Empress Avenue will close from its junction with East Road on January 10.

This will take place while UK Power Networks carry out new connection works.

A road in Copford is also set to close for five days.

Easthorpe Road will close from its junction with Well Lane to its junction with Rectory Road from January 6.

This is while Essex County Council carries out drainage works.

Drivers should be aware of a four-day road closure in Colchester.

Albion Grove is set to close from its junction with Winchester Road to its junction with Canterbury Road from January 11.

The closure will be in place as carriageway patching works are undertaken.

Another road in Clacton is set to close in January.

Beaumont Avenue will be closed from its junction with Coppins Road to its junction with St Osyth Road.

The closure is scheduled to commence on January 10 for three days.

This is while footway patching works are carried out.