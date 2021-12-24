RESIDENTS in Tendring are being reminded of changes to their waste and recycling collection days over the Christmas period.
Waste and recycling collections will not take place on the Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day bank holidays.
Collections due to take place on Monday, December 27, to, Wednesday, December 29, will instead take place two days later than usual.
The subsequent changes, with revised dates in brackets, are: December 30 (now on January 4), December 31 (January 5), January 3 (January 6), January 4 (January 7), January 5 (January 8), January 6 (January 10), January 7 (January 11).
Collections week commencing January 10 will be two days later, with Thursday households collected on Saturday and those due for collection on Friday the following Monday.
For week beginning January 17, collections will be a day later than usual, with Friday collections taking place on Saturday.
For the first wheelie bin collection after Christmas each household will be allowed an additional two black bags of side waste.
Michael Talbot, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for environment, said waste collection changes were being kept to a minimum.
“We acknowledge that the Christmas and New Year festivities can lead to extra waste, so we are allowing some additional waste for people’s first black bin collection after Christmas,” he added.
“We would encourage people to continue recycling as much as possible, using additional boxes if required.”
