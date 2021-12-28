A PROLIFIC teenage offender threatened police not to handcuff him before escaping by jumping over a balcony and rolling down a roof, a court heard.

Scott Alderton, 18, of East Street, Dovercourt, was handed a two-month prison sentence after admitting charges of escaping lawful custody and possessing cannabis when he appeared via video link at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

Ruth Zentler-Munro, prosecuting, told the court that when police visited Alderton in relation to other allegations on November 16, they found ten wraps of cannabis outside his front door.

Alderton “indicted harm would come” if officers handcuffed him and a compromise was reached that if he left the property under his own steam, they would not do so.

Mrs Zentler-Munro added: “But as he was being brought out of the property, he jumped over a balcony, rolled down a plastic roof and into a garden and then ran away.

“At the time he did so, he was aware he was under arrest for the unrelated matters that have not been pursued.

“Police gave chase and were unable initially to catch him up.

“One of the officers did however locate him nearby, at which point the defendant made various threats including to stab the police officer.

“The officer was concerned because he was aware Mr Alderton had not been searched prior to escape, so he backed away from Mr Alderton, which allowed him to continue on with his attempt to escape.”

He was located again just 20 minutes later and despite once more attempting to flee, he was detained after being sprayed with CS gas.

Peter Clark, mitigating, said: “This very foolish incident was short-lived. It didn’t lead to any frustration to the course of justice once it was swiftly brought to an end.”

The court heard Alderton already has 13 convictions for 34 offences, including spitting at paramedics.

Alderton, who is already in prison on recall, was handed 28-day consecutive sentences for both the escaping lawful custody and cannabis possession charges.

Judge Christopher Morgan said: “You persuaded the officers it would be a mistake [to handcuff you] - I’m sure they won’t make that mistake again.”