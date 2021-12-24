NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Victory pub in Suffolk Street, Walton, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 26.

And Baxter Storey - Penguin Random House, a canteen at Penguin Random House, Colchester Road, Frating, was also given a score of five on October 29.