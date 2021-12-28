A DISTRAUGHT daughter fears her brain damaged mum will die unless a large mass, which could soon crush her internal organs, is removed.

Chelsea Bond, 33, is desperately fighting on behalf of her mum Deborah Bond, 57, of Eight Ash Green, Colchester, to get her an urgent operation.

She claims Deborah, who had a brain aneurysm when she was 42, was put on an end-of-life care programme by Colchester Hospital last year.

The decision was made after doctors found what they believed to be an inoperable cancer inside her stomach, but Chelsea says Southend Hospital agreed to treat her.

However on the day of her operation in July, her intensive care unit bed was instead given to an emergency patient and she has been waiting ever since.

In the time that has past, Deborah’s mass has swollen to a size not too dissimilar to that of a space hopper and it is now causing her horrendous pain.

Chelsea said: “If she is not operated on soon the mass is going to crush her organs and she will die - I fear we are going to lose her before the operation goes ahead.

“My mum understands everything that is going on and is begging for the operation and she is fully aware it is going to kill her if the mass is not removed.

"As a family we are broken."

Dr Angela Tillett is chief medical officer at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital.

She said: “We would strongly encourage Mrs Bond, or a nominated family member with her consent, to contact our Patient Advice and Liaison Service team.

“They will then be able to support them with any concerns about her ongoing care.”

A spokesman for the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Southend Hospital, also urged Chelsea to contact them.

He said: “We’ve kept the family up to date throughout. We’d encourage Mrs Bond to get back in touch with us, so that we can discuss any concerns they may have.”