ADORABLE dogs enjoyed a tail-wagging time while embarking on a special festive themed saunter with their owners in aid of charity.

Purple Pals, a non-profit community group, hosted its Christmas Walk event which saw dogwalkers stroll along the Clacton and Holland-on-Sea seafront.

Armed with mince pies and shortbread, Santa hats, and their cute, Christmassy-dressed pooches, the 25-strong group braved the chilly temperatures.

After working up an appetite they stopped off at the Flags Café where their furry four-legged friend were given some tasty treats.

Purple Pals founder Naomi Lawrence said: “I was literally blown away by the amount of people we had – we must have had approximately 15 dogs.

“The walk went really well, we started at the York Road Car Park and went for a walk on the seafront before turning back after about a mile.

“It was great and a lot of people were dressed up – it does feel so special that the group is going strong.”

Naomi started the Purple Pals movement back in May 2019 when her late husband formed the Royal British Legion in Holland-on-Sea.

She thought it would be nice to also launch a project which remembered and honoured all of the animals which have served and continue serve in the Army.

Designed to provide dog-lovers with a friendly group of like-minded companions, the initiative encourages both dogs and their owners to exercise and socialise.

The relaxing strolls, which are usually weather permitting and maintain a steady pace along the route, have grown in popularity.

“The Royal British Legion in Holland-on-Sea is still going even after the trials and tribulations of Covid and my Purple Pals group is also going strong,” Naomi added.

“I even have pin badges for people to purchase now and once costs are covered the rest of the money will be going to the National Animal Welfare Trust in Little Clacton.”

Photographer Nigel Wood, who attended the seasonal saunter, added: “The Christmas Purple Pals Walk was superbly organised by and supported by Flags Café as they have all through the year.

“There was a lovely turn out of dogs, who we thank for bringing their owners along.”

ALL PHOTOS: Nigel Wood