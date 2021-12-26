An online ‘Covid calculator’ predicts how many cases of Covid Essex will be seeing a week after Christmas.
The Imperial College London map predicts by January 2, a week after Christmas Day, most areas in Essex will be seeing more than 500 cases a week.
The map gives a prediction of how likely each area will be seeing more than 500 cases a week.
Here is the breakdown for Essex:
Colchester – 100% chance
Tendring – 96% chance
Braintree – 99% chance
Maldon – 97% chance
Chelmsford – 99% chance
Southend – 100% chance
Basildon – 100% chance
Rochford – 100% chance
Castle Point – 98% chance
Thurrock – 100% chance
What is the situation now?
The data also shows which areas are seeing infections likely increasing.
Southend, Basildon, Colchester, Rochford and Thurrock all show a 100% likelihood infections are currently increasing.
It is 99% for Chelmsford and Braintree and 98% for Castle Point and Tendring.
Maldon has a 93% probability cases are rising.
The website uses data on daily reported cases and weekly reported deaths and mathematics modelling to report a probability that a local authority will become a hotspot in the following week.
The predictions do assume no change in current interventions (lockdowns, school closures, and others) in a local authority beyond those already taken about a week before the end of observations.
