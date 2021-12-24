IN these turbulent times, services that can provide rest and relaxation are more pivotal than ever.

St Osyth foot clinic is hosting an event that utilises a special Japanese massage technique, known as Reiki.

The International Centre for Reiki describes the method as useful for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing.

It adds: “It is administered by ‘laying on hands’ and is based on the idea that an unseen "life force energy" flows through us and is what causes us to be alive.

“If one's ‘life force energy’ is low, then we are more likely to get sick or feel stress, and if it is high, we are more capable of being happy and healthy.

“The energy is drawn in by the recipient through the practitioner’s hands and will go wherever it is needed and in the order that the recipients body mind determines.”

The session is led by Angela Ward, a Reiki master and pure energy healer.

Ms Ward is accredited as a qualified trainer by the Guild of Holistic Therapies and has more than 10 years of experience in this field.

This session takes place on Saturday, January 29.

For more information and to book your place, click here.