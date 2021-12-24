HOSPICE staff have shared their pride at helping making patients Christmases as special as possible in their final days and weeks.

St Helena Hospice continues to care for patients throughout the festive period both at its hospice site in Highwoods and at home.

Staff and volunteers have shared their experiences as they prepare to work this year helping support patients and their families through what may be their last Christmas.

Caroline Money and June Jackson are virtual ward healthcare assistants who visit patients in their last weeks of life to help with all hygiene needs such as washing and mouth care, as well as providing support to the family, in the comfort of their own homes.

Caroline said: “Working at Christmas means that our patients can enjoy the time with their loved ones in the comfort of their own home.

"I can have my Christmas another day. It warms my heart to known what a difference we all make.”

Emma Mazerolle is a clinical nurse specialist who also supports people at home.

She added: “It’s such a privilege to be a part of making a patient’s last Christmas as comfortable as it can be at home with their family.

"Our patients and families have told me how grateful they are for the face to face contact at this time of year when no other services are open or visiting patients at home.”

St Helena Hospice’s SinglePoint is available 24/7 for patients, families and carers to phone for help and advice, and it may be that a clinical nurse specialist, like Richard Welby, needs to make a rapid response visit.

Richard said: “Helping to support patients and their families at home can be rewarding and challenging at most times of the year but particularly so over the Christmas and New Year period, as in our society we are traditionally celebrating the festive season and reflecting back on the previous year and thinking about the year to come.

"It is always a privilege to serve our community but working at this time of year always brings into focus how important it is to be available for our patients and families.”

At the hospice in Colchester, staff and volunteers try to make the atmosphere as homely as possible for patients who are admitted.

The maintenance team adds little extra sparkles such as putting up fairy lights around the hospice garden, and nurses, clinical staff and doctors sing carols outside.

Inside, the real trees, which were donated by Fred Smith Christmas Trees, are decorated while festive music plays along the corridor.

Food is an important part of Christmas celebrations for many and the hospice keeps up the tradition with Debbie Spratt, hospice catering manager, and the kitchen team preparing a feast.

Debbie: “At this time of the year the whole catering team pulls together to make festive meals for patients to enjoy. Everything is homemade, so in the run up to Christmas we’re making puddings and mince pies in between preparing the daily meals.

"It’s a real team effort because we know this could be someone’s last Christmas and we all want to make it extra special for them.”

