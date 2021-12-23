HEALTH bosses have made a heartfelt plea for people across north Essex to take responsibility and get jabbed.

A trio of health leaders from across Essex and Suffolk have spoken out amid rapidly rising cases across the country.

They have issued a stark warning to people who are unvaccinated or only partly vaccinated.

Latest figures show in the seven days to December 17 Colchester recorded 2,230 cases, a rise of 912.

It means the area now has a Covid infection rate of 1,130.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The only area in the borough with a case rate below 800 cases per 100,000 people is Old Heath and Rowhedge.

Dr Hasan Chowhan, chairman of NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “All around my community I see people struggling as a result of Covid-19.

“Local businesses are finding the situation incredibly difficult, and the Omicron variant is certainly having a catastrophic effect on the hospitality industry this Christmas and putting many, many jobs at risk.

Plea - Hasan Chowhan has urged people to get their vaccines

“To anyone who has not been vaccinated I urge them to consider how their decision is impacting our local businesses.

“For our pubs and restaurants and hotels to be busy and thriving once again we need to beat this virus, and that can be achieved through vaccination.”

Dr Mark Shenton, chairman of the NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The level of uptake of vaccine across the area is exceptionally good and I want to thank everyone who has made the choice to do what they can to protect themselves and others from this insidious virus.

“Yet there remain pockets of resistance who are refusing the vaccine.

“To them I make a heartfelt plea – please reconsider – refusing the vaccine could mean you or a loved one contracting the very unpleasant long Covid, resulting in long-term health problems, such as sleep problems, trouble breathing and chronic fatigue, or even worse, it could end in death.”

An NHS helpline is open for questions about the vaccine on 0344 257 3961 and trusted facts and information are at www.sneevaccine.org.uk