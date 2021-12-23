A HOSPITAL staff room for young medics has been refurbished using funds raised during a benefit concert for frontline workers.
Colchester Hospital’s designated space for its junior doctors has been completely revamped into a Rest and Relax Boom boosting fancy reclining chairs.
The make-over was paid for using money generated at Roman River Festival’s NHS Thank You Concert, which took place in September.
Sponsored by local businesses Reeman Dansie, The Mistley Thorn, Kent Blaxill, Collin’s Skip Hire, and Birkett Long, the gig featured singer-songwriter Fiona Bevan.
The Colchester musician has toured with Ed Sheeran and Adam Ant and enjoyed chart success after writing the Number 1 hit Little Things for One Direction.
Her performance at St. Botolph’s Church was free to NHS and care home workers in East Anglia and held in recognition of their sacrifices throughout the Covid-19 crisis.
Following the unveiling of the new staff room, team members from the Roman River Festival paid a visit to drop-off some seasonal goodies to the hospital employees.
Everything from Christmas cakes and mince pies to tins of Heroes were delivered to the junior doctors, who have been encouraged to share them with their colleagues.
To find out more about the Roman River Festival visit romanrivermusic.org.uk.
