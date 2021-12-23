A YOUNG stranded seal had to be rescued by water mammal experts after finding itself washed-up on the seafront.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team was called to Frinton beach on Tuesday after a grey seal pup was found alone on the sand.

Due to its rather small stature, the specialists decided to carefully transfer the cute creature to the South East Wildlife Rescue Centre in Orsett for special care.

Neil Marples, who works for the mammal rescue organisation, said: “The pup was underweight and appeared to have been in the water when it shouldn't have been.

“This suggests it was recently separated, whether from abandonment or disturbance or has been orphaned.

“The grey seals can’t swim for the first two or three weeks, so we transferred it to a rescue centre where it was also found to have lungworm.

“They are now treating and feeding it up, before hopefully it’s released back into the wild.”

The latest Frinton beach rescue is the second in as many weeks for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team.

Neil added: “If you find a seal on the beach, it may well just be resting, but if in any doubt please call BDMLR and a local medic will come and have a look.”