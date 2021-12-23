A CREATIVE calendar has been made to bring in the new year.
Holland-on-Sea Bowls Club have produced their first calendar for 2022 as club members were asked to submit photos.
Carol Cooper, secretary of the Holland-on-Sea bowls club said initially, the idea for the calendar would be similar to the Calendar Girls.
She added: “Bowls England did a raunchy type of calendar, but many of our members are at an age where they weren’t comfortable doing that.
“A lot of our members submitted photos of a silly and festive nature which was nice, but there were those who were conventional.
“Overall, the calendar was a success considering it was our first time, we wanted to do it last year but Covid put a stop to that.”
The club was also successful competing this year, reaching the national championships in Leamington Spa.
Residents wanted to get involved as the club had a waiting list, which Ms Cooper cited as unusual given this year’s circumstances.
She added: “We have a good membership at the club and do things like the calendar to make it as fun as possible.
“All are welcome to join, from the experienced to newcomers.”
