A CREATIVE calendar has been made to bring in the new year.

Holland-on-Sea Bowls Club have produced their first calendar for 2022 as club members were asked to submit photos.

Carol Cooper, secretary of the Holland-on-Sea bowls club said initially, the idea for the calendar would be similar to the Calendar Girls.

She added: “Bowls England did a raunchy type of calendar, but many of our members are at an age where they weren’t comfortable doing that.

“A lot of our members submitted photos of a silly and festive nature which was nice, but there were those who were conventional.

“Overall, the calendar was a success considering it was our first time, we wanted to do it last year but Covid put a stop to that.”

The club was also successful competing this year, reaching the national championships in Leamington Spa.

Residents wanted to get involved as the club had a waiting list, which Ms Cooper cited as unusual given this year’s circumstances.

She added: “We have a good membership at the club and do things like the calendar to make it as fun as possible.

“All are welcome to join, from the experienced to newcomers.”