NEW recycling points have been introduced in six new locations in Tendring.
Tendring Council is funding the provision of these points at recycling banks, allowing Tetra Pak items to be responsibly disposed of.
Tetra Pak is used for products like juice cartons and pringle-style tubes, and requires specialist processing for paper, plastic and aluminium to be recycled.
Additional Tetra Pak bins are located at existing recycling banks at Barrack Lane in Harwich, Station car park in Walton, Brightlingsea Co-op, Great Bentley Cricket Pavilion, Alresford Council and Bradfield Council.
Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, encouraged people to use the sites.
He said: “We know people are looking at ways to do more to help the environment, so putting in place measures such as this, making it easier for people to recycle commonly used products, will help with that.
“So please do come and use these sites – their locations mean it is easy to tie in with other trips too so you’re not adding to your carbon footprint.
“Recycling is but one way to help the environment, though, and we would also encourage people to think about how they can reduce and re-use products too.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.