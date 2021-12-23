A CRASH resulted in a village road becoming completely blocked during rush-hour.

Two vehicles were involved in a nasty accident in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross, at about 7.15am on Thursday.

The smash occurred near the Frinton Road Surgery, between Elm Grove and Chestnut Avenue, and resulted in the road being cut-off to drivers.

Paramedics and police officers immediately attended the scene but they have since confirmed nobody involved in the crash was seriously injured.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Frinton Road just after 7.15am.

"The occupants of the vehicles were assessed at the scene and did not require transportation to hospital.”

After the smash commuters were forced to find alternative routes and urged to avoid the area where possible.

Although no arrests have been made in connection with the accident, Essex Police are now asking any witnesses to contact the force.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 7.15am on Thursday December 23 to reports of a collision.

"Two vehicles were involved and it is not believed anyone was injured.

"Witnesses should call 101, citing incident 216 of December 23."